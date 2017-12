× Police search for missing O’Fallon, Mo Woman

O’FALLON, MO – Police are searching for Kelly Steiniger. She has not been seen since December 5, 2017. Police say she is 102lbs, 5’3″ and has many tattoos on both arms. Investigators note that she has a tattoo of a cat face on her left hand.

Call 636-379-5646 or email spierce@ofallon.mo.us if you have any information.