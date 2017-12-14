Two police officers shot in north St. Louis County; Suspect barricaded

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Two police officers were shot at Thursday around 7:30am in north St. Louis County. They were hit in the chest. Their bulletproof vest may have saved their lives. The officers are conscious and speaking.

The incident occurred in Bellefontaine Neighbors at the intersection of Chambers and Bellefontaine roads. One suspect is barricaded in a home in the 10100 block of Bellefontaine. He may be armed with an AR-15 rifle. Police appear to be negotiating with him.

A staging area is set up at an area church. There is a heavy police presence in the area. Many people saw officers from many police departments rush to the scene on I-70 during their commute. Traffic is closed to the neighborhoods surrounding the standoff.

Reports indicate that both of the the officer's injuries are minor. They were not taken to the hospital.

It is not clear what led to the shooting. More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.