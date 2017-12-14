Robbers target people filling their vehicle’s gas tanks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Law enforcement officials want you to keep an eye out for this crime of opportunity this holiday season. People are getting robbed while filling up their gas tanks.

Safety experts say pumping gas gives thieves the perfect opportunity to quickly grab a purse or any other valuables in a car and make a quick getaway. All of this happens while you're standing just feet away.

Safety experts also recommend locking your car doors if you're outside pumping gas or sitting inside waiting for your tank to fill up.