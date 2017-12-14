Spirit of St. Louis – Pick Your Charity, Pick Your Car
Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter – Police officers shot in north St. Louis County

Some Missourians using pet poop to thwart porch pirates

Posted 7:18 am, December 14, 2017, by

KANSAS CITY, MO - The holiday season means plenty of packages are being delivered to homes.  That means an uptick in delivery thefts.

Some Missouri residents are fighting back in a rather smelly way.
People in Kansas City are filling empty packages with dog and cat waste in hopes of raising a stink with criminals. They're hoping porch pirates will take the bait and learn a lesson.

According to a recent survey more than half of Americans say they know someone who's had a package stolen from outside their home.  30 percent say they've experienced it themselves.