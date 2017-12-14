Song of the Day – k.d. lang

Grammy Award Winning and critically acclaimed k.d. lang is coming to the Peabody Opera House Friday, March 16th!

After first appearing on stage as the cowgirl with the golden voice, she went on to become the crooner who sang “Constant Craving” and also achieved much success interpreting other artists’ songs. Some of her most memorable recordings are the (now-iconic) rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” Neil Young’s “Helpless,” and her collaboration with Tony Bennett on their 2002 Wonderful World duets album and successful co-headlining concert tour. He says of lang: “She’s the best singer of her generation.”

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Thursday, December 14th. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.