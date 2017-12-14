St. Louis area police vehicle struck; officer at hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — There was an accident Thursday morning involving a St. Louis police officer's car and another vehicle near the intersection of Jennings Station road and West Florissant.

The city of Jennings police officer's vehicle was struck on the passenger side. The impact looks significant.

The officer was seen in the back of an ambulance at the scene. He is being checked out at an area hospital. His injuries appear to be minor.

There are officers on the scene investigating the crash. The airbags in the officer's vehicle deployed after the crash.

The other vehicle involved in the accident is sitting in a nearby parking lot.

