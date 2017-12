Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Many families are already making spring break plans, and that includes teenagers. Many of them want to get a "Tan before a Tan". They get that sun-kissed look in tanning beds. But, the truth is, there is no such thing as a safe tan.

Dr. Carrie Coughlin, who is a Dermatologist at Siteman Kids at St. Louis children's Hospital joined us at FOX 2 to talk more about it.

To learn more about it visit: www.stlouischildrens.org