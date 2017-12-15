Arch Rival and Gate Keepers Roller Derby Season opener

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Brian Ledford (title), is in the studio this morning discussing GateKeepers and Arch Rival Roller Derby's Saturday Double header event for the public to come enjoy. The Smashinistas take on the Stunt Devils, and the second match will be the Raiders of Forest Park Green taking on the Central West Friends for the champion title.

The Event will take place at: Midwest Sport Hockey, 570 Weidman Rd, Ballwin, MO 63011

For more upcoming events visit: ArchRivalRollerDerby and GateKeepersRollerDerby

Door open at 6:00pm

Tickets start at $12

Children Under 10 are free