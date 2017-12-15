Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ City Greens holiday fundraiser will be hosting a fried chicken family style meal. Benefits will go to City Greens Market. They are a non-profit grocery store dedicated to supporting local farmers.

Rick Lewis, who is the owner and chef at Grace Meat Plus Three and Alexander Wilson from City Greens joined us at FOX 2 to talk more about the effort.

City Greens Holiday Fundraiser

Monday, December 18th

5:00 p.m

Grace Meat Plus Three

4270 Manchester ave

For more information visit: www.stlcitygreens.org