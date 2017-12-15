Dave Murray’s weather disco…THE WEEKEND…December 16-17, 2017

Warmer temps on the way for the weekend…especially Saturday…that is the pick day to be outside…partly sunny…a cold start but a fast warm up 59/60 in the afternoon…70 is the record from 1889. A little breezy to windy during the afternoon…all remains dry. Clouds increase on Saturday night…Sunday…clouds with periods of mainly light rain…focus on the morning and early afternoon…it is not a lot of rain but we will take every drop in this dry pattern. All is quiet Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday…50’s and 30’s…dry times. Next week dealing with the pattern flip…with an active northern and southern stream……the next step is to see if we can get the southern stream(moisture) and the northern stream(cold) to phase or merge…we need that combo…the other option does the northern jet take over…and back to cold or the southern stream take over(that does not look like a solution) with clouds, warm air and rain…stay tune