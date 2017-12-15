× Ducks Splash Past Blues 3-1

For the second time in just over two weeks the Anaheim Ducks have come into Scottrade Center and beat the Blues. Their latest victory came on Thursday night, a 3-1 triumph for the California team. Kevin Roy scored two third period goals to pad the Ducks 1-0 lead. Anaheim opened their scoring in the second period with a goal from Andrew Cogliano.

Patrik Berglund scored in the third to avoid the Blues second straight shutout at home. Berglund’s goal, which was also his 300th career point in the NHL, made it at 3-1 game with 5:53 remaining, but Ducks goalie John Gibson stopped 29 of 30 Blues shots.

The Blues played the game without their top two defensemen for the second straight game. Alex Pietrangelo and Jay Bouwmeester continue to battle nagging injuries, which are keeping them out of the Blues lineup.