Hidden Valley ski resort opens Friday

ST. LOUIS, MO — The Hidden Valley ski resort in Wildwood opens for the season Friday. It’s been cold enough lately for the snow guns to lay down a nice base. Both the polar plunge and tubing park open at 1pm.

Resort owners have said this may be their final season after 35 years in business. Wildwood is still considering a plan to allow limited zip line operations at the resort during the summer. Hidden Valley says it needs to operate zip lines year-round to remain profitable.