Loop trolley project gets massive donation to move forward

ST. LOUIS, MO — The Loop trolley project is getting a major cash infusion. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that development firm Clayco is stepping forward to donate half a million dollars.

The president of the Loop Trolley Company notified local officials they needed an extra half-million-dollars to fund the project in October. St. Louis County leaders balked at the funds.

Clayco's donation means the project can move forward with a spring start date. The Loop trolley will connect the Delmar Loop to the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park.