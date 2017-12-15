× Suspect charged in shooting of two St. Louis area officers

ST. LOUIS, MO — The man accused of shooting two Bellefontaine Neighbors police officers has been charged with two counts of assault and two counts of armed criminal action. Jason Cook, 37, is being held on a $150,000 cash only bond.

Cook is accused of shooting two suburban St. Louis police officers who were saved by their bulletproof vests. He is hospitalized with a gunshot wound of his own after a lengthy standoff with police.

St. Louis County police say Cook was taken into custody Thursday afternoon, more than 7 hours after the initial shooting. Police say he’s expected to survive.

Two officers from the town of Bellefontaine Neighbors tried to arrest the man around 7:15 a.m. following a report of gunshots the night before. The officers were shot in their torsos. The bullets struck their bulletproof vests. Both were treated at a hospital and released.

After the shooting, the suspect barricaded himself inside a home. Police say that at one point the man opened a door and fired a gun, prompting an officer to return fire.