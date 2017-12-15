× Man charged with murder in toddler’s death, remains at large

BELLEVILLE, Mo. – The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a 24-year-old man for the April 2017 death of a Belleville toddler.

According to Captain Bruce Fleshren, a spokesman for the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were sent to a home in the 2600 block of Eastview Drive just after 1:10 a.m. on April 14 for a reported child death.

The child, identified as two-year-old Kane Friess, was pronounced dead at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. He was originally brought to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Belleville by his mother and boyfriend, and then airlifted to Cardinal Glennon.

Authorities took the boyfriend, Gyasi Campbell, into custody as a person of interest, but released him from custody two days later while the investigation continued. During this time, Campbell, a Berkeley resident, disappeared.

Autopsy and pathology reports indicate Friess died from head trauma. However, Fleshren said a specific injury details or information on a possible motive would not be released for the time being.

Campbell was charged with first-degree murder and his bond preemptively set at $1 million. He remains at large.

Anyone with information on Campbell’s whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department or their local police agency.