Marcell Ozuna Happy to be a Cardinal

New Cardinals outfielder Marcell Ozuna says he wants to put smiles on Cardinals fans faces in 2018. Ozuna met with the local media via a telephone conference call on Friday. The Cardinals acquired the hard-hitting Ozuna from the Miami Marlins earlier this week at baseball's winter meetings.

 