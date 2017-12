EDWARDSVILLE, IL – Emergency crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Madison County, IL. It happened on Interstate 55 at Route 143 near Edwardsville. All northbound lanes are shut down.

Illinois State Police are on the scene of the crash. Witnesses tell FOX 2 that the crash involved a tractor trailer and six or seven other vehicles.

There is no word on injuries as of this writing.

Traffic is at a dead stop on I-55, reportedly up to five miles from the scene of the crash. pic.twitter.com/mxJjSUl20I — Elizabeth Donald (@BNDedonald) December 15, 2017

Metro East: A crash on Interstate 55 at Illinois 143 near Edwardsville has closed all northbound lanes. Traffic is backing up for miles. pic.twitter.com/ShCstiXTCc — IDOT (@IDOT_Illinois) December 15, 2017