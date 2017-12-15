× Police make arrest in August quadruple homicide

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Homicide detectives in north St. Louis County have a person custody in connection with a quadruple homicide from earlier this summer.

At present, police would only say they apprehended the 20-year-old suspect in Columbia, Missouri.

The murders took place August 24 in the 10400 block of Balmoral Drive in Glasgow Village. Police were conducting a welfare check after family members had not heard from loved ones and 57-year-old Patricia Steward didn’t show up for work.

Officers arrived at the house just before midnight. When they went inside, they found four people shot and killed.

The victims were Steward, her 10-year-old son adopted son Terrence Dehart, her 20-year-old son Joseph Corley, and Corley’s friend 18-year-old Deandre Kelly.

Police think the motive may have been robbery. Steward’s car was stolen and found a few hours later in St. Louis city, but what didn’t make sense to police officers was that there was no forced entry into the home.