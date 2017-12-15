× Recipe: Oval-Tini

Tenacious Eats Features “A Christmas Story” – The event, which centers a dinner around each of at least four key scenes in a movie, is sold out. But, you can make these fun recipes at home when “A Christmas Story Live!” airs Sunday December 17th on FOX2 at 6 p.m.

Oval-Tini – 2 1/2 oz raspberry vodka – 3 oz ovaltine dry mix – 1 oz chocolate syrup – 3 oz half and half – 1 oz dark rum – 1 oz simple syrup – ice – 1 oz blitzed chocolate crispy cereal Add ovaltine to half and half and stir till mixed. In shaker add ice, dark rum, vodka, and ovaltine and cream mix. Dip rum of glass in simple syrup and then in cereal mix. Drizzle inside of glass with chocolate syrup. Shake mixture and poor into glasses.

Potatoes de Little Piggy – 2 oz butter unsalted – 2 oz heavy cream – 2 oz All Purpose Flour – 2 eggs – 2 oz cooked bacon crumbled – 1 Yukon Potato boiled till fork tender – pinch of fresh nutmeg – pinch of white pepper – salt to taste Melt butter in a small pot, remove from heat and add, bacon, heavy cream, nutmeg, pepper and salt. In a food processor or mixer add cooked potato. Slowly add wet mixture pulsing. Add egg slowly. Pipe into tart shells and bake in oven at 350 till golden brown.

Here are two more classics featured by Chef Liz Schuster for the New Year.

