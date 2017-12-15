South St. Louis water main break disrupts service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Some people in south St. Louis may be waking up to no water service. That is because of an early morning water main break.

The problem was discovered just after midnight on south Broadway between Fillmore and Bowen streets. City of St Louis Water Division crews are making repairs and hope to have it fixed before rush hour.

Homes and businesses affected are in a four block area around the water main break. Workers blame recent temperature fluctuations for causing the break.