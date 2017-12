× St. Ann police officer involved in crash

ST. LOUIS, MO — A St. Ann police officer escapes injury after his patrol car is involved in an accident. The crash happened on St. Charles Rock Road near Cypress road, just after 8pm.

The officer was answering a call and had his lights and siren on, when his patrol car collided with another car.

The driver and passenger of the other car were taken to the hospital as a precaution.