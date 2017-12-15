Video shows coyote attacking littledog in suburban Illinois backyard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHFIELD, Ill. -- A suburban Illinois couple have a warning for fellow pet owners after their dog was attacked by a coyote in their own backyard.

It happened so fast: just moments after Boozer stepped outside, a coyote rushed in and circled the cairn terrier briefly before rushing in and clamping down on his head, dragging the 14-pound dog around the yard.

The couple's home surveillance camera captured the attack as the coyote dragged the dog around, until Barnaby Dinges' wife ran out of their Northfield home screaming, and the coyote ran from the backyard.

"Literally we're on the phone and she just screams, 'Oh my God.' I think she drops the phone. And I didn't know what was going on," Barnaby said. "I looked at this camera. And i just couldn't believe it. The coyote just came out of nowhere."

Boozer suffered several injuries, including a deep gash to his head that required staples and a "gouge" mark on his eye. He's shaken but will be okay. Dinges says the tough terrier should make a full recovery, and he's up to date on his shots.

Coyote sightings in the Chicago area are not unheard of, as experts say sightings often increase during the winter months, when young coyotes are searching for mates and territory.

The family's home in Northfield is near forest preserves, and the couple said they're sharing video of the attack as a warning to pet owners.

"I think this video shows... in ten or fifteen seconds your family pet can be gone forever," Dinges said.

Get tips on dealing with coyotes in your own backyard