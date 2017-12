× Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, December 15, 2017

This is the Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone for Friday, December 15, 2017.

Segment One features highlights of these high school basketball games.

East St. Louis at Belleville EWest

Marion at Althoff

Hazelwood Central vs Howell

Parkway Central vs Liberty

SLUH at CBC

Segment Two features highlights of these high school basketball games.

Rock Bridge at DeSmet

(girls): Lutheran North at Westminster

Fox 2 Sports anchor Charlie Marlow and the High School Sports Caravan's Jim Powers also talked about CBC's Kamryn Babb picking Ohio State to play his college football.