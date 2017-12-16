Fundraising event for the St. Louis County Police Welfare Association

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Folsom Prison Experience 50th anniversary is hosting a fundraising event with St. Louis Country Police Welfare Association on January 13, 2018 at the LiUNA Event Center.

Bill Forness, lead singer of One More Round a Johnny Cash tribute is in the studio with LT. Karl Bulla, who is a part of St. Louis Country Welfare Association. They are discussing the upcoming event that helps men and women in the St. Louis County police department.

Tickets are $49.50, this will include dinner and the One More Round show. All donations will be given to the St. Louis Country Police Welfare Association.

To reserve your ticket visit: LiunaEventCenter or call 314-226-1010