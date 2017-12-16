Over 50 restaurants helping injured Arnold officer
ST. LOUIS, MO – More opportunities are coming up to support Arnold officer Ryan O’Connor. He was shot and injured in the line of duty.
Walnut Grill is holding a dine-out fundraiser this Wednesday December 20th.
The Lindbergh High School alumni association organized the event. That’s where O’Connor went to high school.
When dining at any of the three Walnut Grill locations this Wednesday 20 percent of the profits will benefit the O’Connor family.
There is a Facebook event set up for the event involving over 50 restaurants.
More locations donating to the O’Connor family Wednesday:
|Restaurant
|Location/Address
|Donation %
|Woodsmoke BBQ and Windowsills Pies
|Clarkson Valley
|25%
|Joe Boccardis-Eureka
|Euerka
|20%
|Joe Boccardis- Columbia-
|117 S. Main St. Columbia, IL 62236
|20%
|Joe Boccardis- Webster
|Webster
|20%
|Joe Boccardis – Fenton
|Fenton
|20%
|Fortel’s Pizza Den – Affton
|Affton
|20%
|Sorellis in Cedar Hill
|Cedar Hill
|10%
|STL Axe Throwing
|1862 Scherer Parkway,Saint Charles, MO 63303
|50%
|612 Kitchen & Cocktails
|Kirkwood
|20%
|Sisters Tea House
|Fenton
|15%
|Sharpshooters
|St. Louis City
|30%
|Orange Leaf in Oakville
|Oakville
|20%
|Cheeburger Cheeburger
|Des Peres
|20%
|Wildwood Pub & Grill
|Wildwood
|10%
|St. Louis Bread Company
|909 Arnold Commons Drive; Arnold, MO 63010 Location ONLY
|15%
|Bellacino’s
|Hampton Villiage
|10%
|Krieger’s
|Twin Oaks
|20%
|Pasta House
|1606 Galemore Street, Festus, MO 63028
|10%
|Pasta House
|101 East Independence, Union, MO 63087
|10%
|Pasta House
|921 Arnold Commons Dr., Arnold, MO 63010,
|10%
|Pasta House
|9012 Gravois Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63123
|10%
|Pasta House
|6214 S. Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63123
|10%
|Syberg’s
|Maryland Heights
|10%
|Syberg’s
|Chesterfield
|10%
|Sybergs
|Downtown St. Louis on Market
|10%
|Syberg’s
|Gravois
|10%
|Sybergs
|Arnold
|10%
|Sybergs
|O’Fallon, IL
|10%
|Helen Fitzgerald’s
|Sunset Hills
|10%
|Lazy River Grill
|Manchester
|10%
|Yellowstone Cafe
|Town and Country
|10%
|CraftedSTL
|3200 Shenandoah Ave. Saint Louis, MO 63104
|20%
|Saucy’s Pizzeria
|Hillsboro
|10%
|Shamrocks Pub n Grill
|St. Charles
|10%
|Tucker’s Place
|Manchester
|10%
|Rock Island Marketplace
|Owensville, MO
|10%
|Main & Mill Brewing Company
|240 E Main St. Festus, Missouri 63028
|10%
|Blarneystone
|Oakville
|20%
|Super Smokers BBQ
|Euerka
|10%
|Walnut Grill
|10797 Sunset Hills Plaza, Sunset Hills, MO 63127
|20%
|Walnut Grill
|1386 Clarkson-Clayton Center, Ellisville, MO 63011
|20%
|Walnut Grill
|4401 State Highway K, O’Fallon, MO 63368
|20%
|Irma Jean’s
|Florissant
|10%
|Brewskeez
|O’Fallon, MO
|10%
|Delta Queen Port Of Call
|Kimmswick, MO
|Papa Murphys
|Wildwood
|20%
|O’Leary’s
|Sunset Hills
|10%
|The Blue Owl Restaurant & Bakery
|Kimmswick, MO
|10%
|Smugala’s Pizza Pub Arnold
|Arnold, MO
|Bomber O’Brien’s Sports Bar
|4621 Beck Ave, St. Louis, MO 63116
|20%
|Chick-Fil-A
|Arnold Mo Location ONLY
|10%