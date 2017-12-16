Spirit of St. Louis – Pick Your Charity, Pick Your Car

Over 50 restaurants helping injured Arnold officer

December 16, 2017

ST. LOUIS, MO – More opportunities are coming up to support Arnold officer Ryan O’Connor.  He was shot and injured in the line of duty.

Walnut Grill is holding a dine-out fundraiser this Wednesday December 20th.

The Lindbergh High School alumni association organized the event. That’s where O’Connor went to high school.

When dining at any of the three Walnut Grill locations this Wednesday 20 percent of the profits will benefit the O’Connor family.

There is a Facebook event set up for the event involving over 50 restaurants.

More locations donating to the O’Connor family Wednesday:

Restaurant Location/Address Donation %
Woodsmoke BBQ and Windowsills Pies Clarkson Valley 25%
Joe Boccardis-Eureka Euerka 20%
Joe Boccardis- Columbia- 117 S. Main St. Columbia, IL 62236 20%
Joe Boccardis- Webster Webster 20%
Joe Boccardis – Fenton Fenton 20%
Fortel’s Pizza Den – Affton Affton 20%
Sorellis in Cedar Hill Cedar Hill 10%
STL Axe Throwing 1862 Scherer Parkway,Saint Charles, MO 63303 50%
612 Kitchen & Cocktails Kirkwood 20%
Sisters Tea House Fenton 15%
Sharpshooters St. Louis City 30%
Orange Leaf in Oakville Oakville 20%
Cheeburger Cheeburger Des Peres 20%
Wildwood Pub & Grill Wildwood 10%
St. Louis Bread Company 909 Arnold Commons Drive; Arnold, MO 63010 Location ONLY 15%
Bellacino’s Hampton Villiage 10%
Krieger’s Twin Oaks 20%
Pasta House 1606 Galemore Street, Festus, MO 63028 10%
Pasta House 101 East Independence, Union, MO 63087 10%
Pasta House 921 Arnold Commons Dr., Arnold, MO 63010, 10%
Pasta House 9012 Gravois Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63123 10%
Pasta House 6214 S. Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63123 10%
Syberg’s Maryland Heights 10%
Syberg’s Chesterfield 10%
Sybergs Downtown St. Louis on Market 10%
Syberg’s Gravois 10%
Sybergs Arnold 10%
Sybergs O’Fallon, IL 10%
Helen Fitzgerald’s Sunset Hills 10%
Lazy River Grill Manchester 10%
Yellowstone Cafe Town and Country 10%
CraftedSTL 3200 Shenandoah Ave. Saint Louis, MO 63104 20%
Saucy’s Pizzeria Hillsboro 10%
Shamrocks Pub n Grill St. Charles 10%
Tucker’s Place Manchester 10%
Rock Island Marketplace Owensville, MO 10%
Main & Mill Brewing Company 240 E Main St. Festus, Missouri 63028 10%
Blarneystone Oakville 20%
Super Smokers BBQ Euerka 10%
Walnut Grill 10797 Sunset Hills Plaza, Sunset Hills, MO 63127 20%
Walnut Grill 1386 Clarkson-Clayton Center, Ellisville, MO 63011 20%
Walnut Grill 4401 State Highway K, O’Fallon, MO 63368 20%
Irma Jean’s Florissant 10%
Brewskeez O’Fallon, MO 10%
Delta Queen Port Of Call Kimmswick, MO
Papa Murphys Wildwood 20%
O’Leary’s Sunset Hills 10%
The Blue Owl Restaurant & Bakery Kimmswick, MO 10%
Smugala’s Pizza Pub Arnold Arnold, MO
Bomber O’Brien’s Sports Bar 4621 Beck Ave, St. Louis, MO 63116 20%
Chick-Fil-A Arnold Mo Location ONLY 10%

 