Over 50 restaurants helping injured Arnold officer

ST. LOUIS, MO – More opportunities are coming up to support Arnold officer Ryan O’Connor. He was shot and injured in the line of duty.

Walnut Grill is holding a dine-out fundraiser this Wednesday December 20th.

The Lindbergh High School alumni association organized the event. That’s where O’Connor went to high school.

When dining at any of the three Walnut Grill locations this Wednesday 20 percent of the profits will benefit the O’Connor family.

There is a Facebook event set up for the event involving over 50 restaurants.

More locations donating to the O’Connor family Wednesday: