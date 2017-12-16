St. Louis Board of Aldermen sets clean energy benchmarks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

St. Louis is in a race against time to transition to 100 percent clean energy. The clock started ticking after the board of aldermen voted unanimously to pass a resolution calling for action. Lewis Reed, President of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen sponsored resolution 124 which calls for the Gateway City to transition to one hundred percent clean energy.

A movement that seemed to gain momentum after President Trump withdrew the US from the Paris Climate Agreement. It requires countries around the world to take action against the threat of global warming. Reed says that move impacts cities across the country including St. Louis.

"That really puts the onus real heavy on municipalities to pick up the torch to make sure at the end of the day that we do something about the burning of fossil fuel so that we clean up our environment," said Lewis Reed.

The goal is to move away from fossil fuels and transition to solar and wind energy. Reed says St. Louis electric utility giant Ameren has pledged to invest more than a billion dollars into renewable generation also supports the effort. Reed says more than 100 major corporations in the region have committed to clean energy or similar plans.