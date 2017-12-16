Thousands of wreaths placed on Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery graves

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - The nonprofit Wreaths Across America helps place wreaths on the grave sites of fallen service members across the country. Thousands of volunteers helped place 10,000 wreaths on grave sites at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery Saturday.

“We are honoring the veterans who have come before us by laying a wreath on their grave,” said Kathy Schulte, a volunteer with Gateway Blue Star Mothers of America. Her organization helped lead the effort in St. Louis.

“As we lay the wreath we will say their name so that they will never be forgotten,” she said.

Some of the wreaths were donated. Others were purchased or sponsored.

Andrea Romaker is a Gold Star and a Blue Star mother, meaning she lost son who served in the military and is the parent of an active service member.

“This is wonderful because we never want to forget those who were lost and the amount of people who came today is a testament to true patriotism for our country,” Romaker said. “They’re not forgotten, ever.”

The mission of Wreaths Across America is to remember, honor and teach. The mission is carried out every December with wreath-laying ceremonies at hundreds of veteran’s cemeteries and other location in all 50 states.