ST. LOUIS - Sumeet Aggarwal, a physical therapist and facility manager with Athletico is in the studio this morning giving some helpful hints on how to avoid injuries when delivering gifts.

Tips for delivering holiday presents:

Wear closed toe shoes

Bend with the legs not your back

Avoid straining your neck when wrapping presents and cooking

Athletico offers a free 30 minute complimentary injury screening. They offer flexible schedules with 35 clinics in the St. Louis area.

www.athletico.com