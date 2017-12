Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Arthur Shivers with Generation 3 Fitness joins us this morning to show us a workout using a resistant band. This workout is a lightweight solution for travelers during the holiday season. Shivers exercise includes: squats, lunges, triceps, push-ups, leg raises, and squat jumps. Each set is 30 seconds, and 5 times each using a resistant band.

For more information visit: Generation3fitness.com or call (314)-643-6331