Blues call up defenseman Alex Pietrangelo from injury

ST. LOUIS- The St. Louis Blues have announced that defenseman Alex Pietrangelo will be back on the ice after missing the past four games due to a lower body injury. Pietrangelo is an asset to the Blues, he is ranked third among all defensemen with seven goals on the season.

The Blues have been without second-leading scorer Jaden Schwartz and top defenseman Alex Pietrangelo for a week. Both suffered lower-body injuries in the Blues’ 6-1 win at Detroit last Saturday afternoon. Schwartz as placed on injured reserve, but Pietrangelo was just placed on it Tuesday.

Pietrangelo is currently in his 10th season with the Blues after being drafted by the club with the fourth overall pick in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft. Overall, the 6’3, 210-pound defenseman has accumulated 326 points in 569 career regular season games.

Tonight the Blues take on the Winnipeg Jets Sunday at 5p.m.