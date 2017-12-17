Dine out fundraiser planned for wounded Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELLISVILLE, MO - She organized successful dine out events for injured Ballwin Police Officer Mike Flamion and the family of fallen St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Snyder. Now, Katie Zaitz-Fink has organized a dine out event for critically wounded Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor. More than 50 restaurants will be donating a portion of their proceeds from Wednesday, December 20th to help the O’Connor family.

Zaitz-Fink hopes that number will grow.

“I guess due to the holidays the response has been a little bit lackluster,” she said.

She said any restaurant wanting to participate can email: dineout4officeroconnor@gmail.com or send a message through Facebook

“Just 10 percent of a day’s sales that you could donate to Officer O’Connor and his family would mean so much to him and his family and to our first responders,” said Zaitz-Fink.

The owner of Walnut Grill is a military veteran and supports service members and police on a regular basis. All three of his St. Louis area locations will donate 20% of their sales on Wednesday to the effort.

“We want to support and help Officer O’Connor and his family anyway that we can,” said Walnut Grill manager Gina Parrott.