Hellebuyck stops 24 shots, Jets beat Blues 4-0

WINNIPEG, Manitoba _ Connor Hellebuyck stopped 24 shots for his eighth career shutout, Patrik Laine got his team-high 16th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-0 Sunday night.

Adam Lowry, Mark Scheifele and Josh Morrissey also scored for Winnipeg, which lost 2-0 at St. Louis the previous night. Morrissey also had an assist, and Andrew Copp and Jacob Trouba added two each to help the Jets improve to 2-4-1 in their last seven games. Hellebuyck’s shutout was his second of the season.

Jake Allen was back in goal for the Blues and finished with 42 saves. Carter Hutton had 48 saves in St. Louis’ win on Friday night.

Lowry got the Jets on the scoreboard at 4:32 of the second. Brandon Tanev brought the puck behind the St. Louis net and was hit by two Blues players with the puck popping loose. Copp picked it up and sent a pass in the crease to Lowry, who put it in for his fifth of the season.

Laine used a wrist shot on Allen’s blocker side to get his league-leading 10th power-play goal of the season with 4:47 left in the second while Alex Pietrangelo sat in the penalty box for cross-checking.

Scheifele scored his 15th when he re-directed Morrissey’s shot from near the top of the circle at with 8:06 left in the third to make it 3-0.

Morrissey then capped the scoring less than two minutes latr with his shot from the high slot.

The Jets outshot the Blues 12-9 in a scoreless first period, with both goalies making some key saves.

NOTES: D Pietrangelo was back in the Blues’ lineup after the captain missed four games with a lower-body injury. He logged just over 20 minutes of ice time. … Winnipeg went 1 for 4 on the power play while St. Louis was 0 for 4.

UP NEXT

Blues: At Calgary on Wednesday night in the second of a four-game trip.

Jets: At Nashville on Tuesday night to open a three-game trip.