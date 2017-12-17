You Paid For It: Progress on riverfront redevelopment in St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - You Paid For It takes a look at plans to try to resurrect the troubled North Riverfront area. A proposal from two years ago calls for entertainment venues, offices, and residential development in the area now dotted with vacant lots and dilapidated buildings.

There are some bright spots, like Laclede's Landing and the Lumiere Casino complex. But much of the 180 acres is badly in need of development.

St. Louis Officials say the public should see some significant improvement in two years as their plans take hold. Right now they're not saying how much the redevelopment will cost or how long it will take to complete.

They insist St. Louis has not been dragging its feet. Much of the focus in recent years has been to give the Gateway Arch and the surrounding grounds a facelift