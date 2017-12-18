× Accident shuts down part of I-44 in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO – The Missouri State Highway Patrol has shut-down I-44 just before US 50 in Franklin County.

Troopers are reporting the accident involves 3 vehicles and at least one tractor trailer in the eastbound lanes at mile marker 244.

The accident happened just after 6:15pm Monday evening.

There are reports of injuries, but no fatalities as of yet.

Currently, the far right lane on eastbound I-44 is open to traffic, but authorities are urging motorist to use an alternate route.

Troopers are hoping to reopen the interstate around 10:30 pm.