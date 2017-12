Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVILLE, IL — Ameren Illinois is helping those in need by delivering more than 3,000 canned goods and $5,000 donation to Community Interfaith Food Pantry in Belleville.

Most of the donations came from employees at Ameren's Belleville operating center and the Ameren Cares program.

The food pantry says the donations will replenish critical supplies to help feed those in need during the winter months.