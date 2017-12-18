× Ballwin man sentenced to 15 years for shooting at vehicles

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) – A St. Louis County man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for shooting at vehicles along a busy roadway.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 36-year-old Michael Pona II was sentenced Monday. He pleaded guilty to eight felonies and two misdemeanors in March. Sentencing was delayed during negotiations over his mental competency.

The shootings happened May 18, 2015. Police say Pona was firing from inside a Cadillac Escalade. One bullet lodged into a child-safety seat inside an SUV. In another incident, shots were fired into a Ford Mustang. No one was seriously hurt.

Witnesses said Pona later drove onto a parking lot, struck a car and injured the driver, then drove into a creek. Pona kicked and bit an officer before he was subdued.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch