Dave Murray’s weather disco…TUESDAY…December 19, 2017.

Quiet and rather mild on this Tuesday…upper 50’s in the afternoon…a few spots might touch 60 degrees…slightly cooler on Wednesday but still above average…some rain showers over southern sections of the bi-state region early, early Wednesday morning…not for us…”drought keeps drought going” just bone dry over the region…mild times again on Thursday…winter starts at 10:28 in the morning…dropping temps on Friday…for the Christmas weekend…the northern flow punched in with a solid chill…below average temps for the weekend and Christmas day…the question…still…is there any moisture that will nick the region from the south…still very much in doubt… but thinking we will see a little light snow at times Saturday into Monday…the atmosphere will be very dry so a true battle… Christmas into New Years looks very cold…this is all just a first look…fine tuning as we go this week.