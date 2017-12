Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Illinois State Police are going above their call of duty Monday to help keep teenagers off the street. They're providing much-needed items to the new Safe Haven Youth Shelter in East Saint Louis.

Opened by the Emerson Park Development Corporation the shelter fulfills a need for homeless teenage boys in the area. The Illinois State Police and the Illinois Department of Transportation are delivering mattresses, bedding, towels and other basic needs to the home.