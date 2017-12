Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — For families living with Alzheimers, the holidays can be bittersweet as well as challenging. People with the disease can become confused, agitated and over stimulated, while the caregiver can be overwhelmed.

Adrienne Holden from the Alzheimers Association has some ideas that can help make this time of year a little better.

More information: alz.org/greatermissouri