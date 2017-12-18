Man charged in Glasgow Village quadruple homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, MO - Authorities have arrested and charged a man they say shot and killed four people in a Glasgow Village home in August.

Javon DuPree is charged with four counts of first degree murder and one count of robbery and burglary.

St. Louis County Police and Coliumbia, MIssouri Police arrested DuPree in Columbia on Friday.

Investigators said DuPree killed 18-year-old Deandre Kelley, 56-year-old Patricia Steward, her 20-year-old son Joseph Corley and her 10-year-old adopted son Terrance DeHart. Prosecutors said DuPree was staying at their house and shot the victims, took their clothes and electronics and stole their car.

With the new developments, family members and friends gathered at the Glasgow Village home, Monday evening, carrying balloons that spelled the nickname "Dre" and lighting tea light candles lined up to spell out the message "Fly High Dre" in memory of Deandre.

"He's dearly missed," said Deandrea Payne, Deandre's aunt. "He [DuPree] just stole such an angel from here, from all of us and it just hurts so bad," she said.

St. Louis County Prosecutor, McCollugh said the crime was solved because of good police work, tips from the public and community cooperation.

DuPree is being held without bond in the St. Louis County Jail.

"I'm just so happy, so blessed that this guy is caught. He's going to face everything that he's done here I just want justice done for my baby," Payne said. ​