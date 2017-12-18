× Man pleads guilty in Interstate 70 police chase

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – A Missouri man has pleaded guilty to firing at officers and other vehicles during an Interstate 70 police chase.

The U.S. attorney’s office said in a news release that 27-year-old Russell Deane Moore Jr. of Fulton admitted Monday to three criminal violations. The chase started in April 2016 when a stolen Jeep was spotted at a Columbia truck stop.

The release says Moore shot at law enforcement and at tractor-trailers in an effort to cause a serious accident that would stop the pursuit. The chase ended when the Jeep ran out of gas in Calloway County.

One tractor-trailer driver found a bullet lodged behind the driver’s seat. Another rig’s driver found a hole in his tractor’s grill.

Prosecutors also filed charges against the woman who was driving the Jeep.