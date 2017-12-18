MasterCard’s tech center in O’Fallon ready to handle large volume of Christmas purchases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MasterCard is prepping for its biggest shopping day of the year and they invited Fox 2 News cameras for an exclusive behind the scenes look at its worldwide technology nerve center in O'Fallon, Missouri campus.

The O’Fallon campus is where MasterCard makes sure all transactions for their almost 200 million cardholders go as they should.

Despite the Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday sales, Dana Lorberg, executive vice president and head of the MasterCards network, said December 23 was the number one day for retail sales in the us last year.

“We have a few thousand engineers here in our backyard of St. Louis making sure payments around the globe are safe and simple for all our MasterCard consumers,” Lorberg said.

“It will be a massive day for us. There will be hundreds of millions of transactions and billions of dollars of dollars going through when people are shopping.”

MasterCard’s complex data even shows that somewhere around 11 a.m. is the peak hour for shopping in their network.

But everyday is important for MasterCard. Fraud is on the rise and keeping businesses safe and simple never stops. Their global payment networks are engineered to protect consumers and merchants.

A lot of technology, using state-of-the-art capabilities between fuzzy logic and neuro-networks and artificial intelligence to make sure we can detect anything going wrong in milliseconds,” Lorberg said.

MasterCard consumers have zero liability when using their products, merchants will always get paid no matter what happens with a transaction. They have buyers and sellers in 210 countries and territories, and provide service to approximately two billion consumers, Lorberg said they are also looking to fill lots tech jobs.

“Less than 10 years, there will be more tech jobs than tech talent on the planet,” she said.

Lorberg said she advises parents and others to encourage girls to stay in STEM curriculum and not to drop out of those classes. Lorberg, who runs MasterCard’s global payment network, said girls can do the same work and more.