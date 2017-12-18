× More people choosing ride sharing services over ambulances

ST. LOUIS, MO — Ambulance use is dropping. That’s because more and more people are using ride-sharing services to head to the hospitals.

According to a new study ambulance use is dipping as Uber, Lyft and other similar companies continue to grow in popularity.

One possible reason for the switch is cost.

Using an Uber driver is often a cheaper option. A ride in an ambulance can easily exceed over $1,000 and insurance companies often cover only part of the expense.

Medical experts say paramedics can deliver life-saving care while going to a hospital. That is something your driver won’t be able to do.