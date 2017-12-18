St. Louis County police pose with pets for charity calendars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — St. Louis County Police are selling some special 2018 calendars aimed at helping some great causes. They may be the purr-fect gift for that animal lover in your life. One is called Cops and Kittens and the other is named Pits and Police. They cost $20 each.

A portion of every calendar will go towards St. Louis County Police Welfare Association as well as ten local pet shelters including St. Louis Pet Rescue, St. Louis County Pet Adoption Center and Gateway Pet Guardians.

Grab your calendar here: https://pitsandpolice.com/