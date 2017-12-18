Surveillance video captures suspects breaking into restaurants in south St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Police are looking for 3 men who broke into multiple businesses early Sunday morning in south St. Louis.

Around 3:30 am 3 men are caught on surveillance video breaking into the Purple Martin in the Fox Park neighborhood. George Walker, one of the owners, said they went straight for the cash register, but there was nothing there, and then the alarm went off and they ran out.

According to police, around 5:15 am Sunday the 3 suspects in a white or light-colored SUV broke into O’Shays Pub in the Grove. Thirty minutes later the same suspects and car are seen breaking into Fiddlehead Fern Café a about a mile away. A week before, surveillance cameras caught the suspects breaking into Vincent Van Doughnuts in the Grove.

Walker said these suspects were on a mission to steal Sunday morning. “It’s really rude and inconvenient for them to be so bold and think that they could do this and get away with it.”

Walker said some neighbors also caught the suspects on home surveillance video looking into cars Sunday.