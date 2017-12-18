× Teen killed in accident in Clinton County, Illinois

GERMANTOWN, Ill. – A 17-year-old died Monday morning following a head-on collision with another vehicle on Route 161.

According to the Illinois State Police, the accident took place just before 7:35 a.m. on Route 161 near Shoal Creek Road.

A 17-year-old from Bartelso, Illinois was traveling eastbound in a 1998 Chevy Malibu when they lost control of the vehicle on the slick road and crashed into a 2004 Chevy Cavalier traveling westbound.

The Malibu driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two people in the Cavalier, a 17-year-old and a 14-year-old, were rushed to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, Illinois and then airlifted to a hospital in St. Louis.