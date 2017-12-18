Two Missouri officials will receive the 2017 Advocacy Award

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — A high honor awarded to two Missouri officials today. Dr. Art McCoy, superintendent of the Jennings school district and Missouri State Senator Jill Schupp will receive the 2017 Advocacy Award from Saint Louis Children's Hospital.

The award recognizes state and local leaders who use the leverage of their positions to help stand up for kids. Dr. Mccoy has held positions on numerous child and family-focused organizations and Senator Schupp led legislation that requires background screenings for child-care providers.