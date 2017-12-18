Walnut Grill shows what’s on the menu for Arnold officer fundraiser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Arnold police officer Ryan O'Connor continues on a long road to recovery. Tuesday marks two weeks since he was shot in the head by a handcuffed burglary suspect in the backseat of his police vehicle.

The St. Louis community continues to show support with concerts, t-shirts. There is a dine out fundraiser with more than 50 restaurants participating this Wednesday.

Walnut Grill is one those participating. Todd Furlow and Gina Parrott join us this morning with what's on the menu.

More information: eatwalnut.com