Carthage man sentenced in robbery, assault on inmate

CARTHAGE, Mo. – A Carthage man is facing 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to a home robbery and the assault of a Jasper County Jail inmate.

The Joplin Globe reports that 29-year-old James Johnson entered the plea Monday to first-degree robbery and first-degree assault. As part of the plea agreement, an armed criminal action charge was dropped.

Johnson was sentenced to 10 years on each conviction, to be served concurrently.

Johnson is the second of three people to plead guilty to the home-invasion robbery of Deangre Holman in August 2016 in Carthage.

While in jail after his arrest, Johnson assaulted inmate Wayne Youngblood, who suffered several broken bones. Johnson said he was upset that three people were in a cell that was supposed to hold only two inmates.

