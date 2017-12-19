Spirit of St. Louis – Pick Your Charity, Pick Your Car

DVD Tuesday:  Who needs Gift Ideas?

Posted 1:49 pm, December 19, 2017, by , Updated at 01:51PM, December 19, 2017

ST. LOUIS, MO — From the most controversial film of '17 to a holiday classic, Kevin serves up what's new on DVD today, including:  Mother!, Dunkirk, Stronger, Victoria & Abdul, The Lego Ninjago Movie, Nutcracker & The Strain Complete Series