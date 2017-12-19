ST. LOUIS, MO — From the most controversial film of '17 to a holiday classic, Kevin serves up what's new on DVD today, including: Mother!, Dunkirk, Stronger, Victoria & Abdul, The Lego Ninjago Movie, Nutcracker & The Strain Complete Series
DVD Tuesday: Who needs Gift Ideas?
-
DVD Tuesday – Assassins, Anarchy & Animation
-
DVD Tuesday – Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Home Again, Detroit, and Game of Thrones
-
DVD Tuesday – Cars, Cakes & A Castle
-
DVD Tuesday & For Ahkeem
-
DVD Tuesday – A Blonde, a Bear & Mariah
-
-
DVD Tuesday- Spider-Man and a lot of girls
-
DVD Tuesday – Argh!
-
DVD Tuesday – A Hitman, a Drug Dealer and a Dancer Wannabee
-
DVD Tuesday – Classic Toys, Talk Show Host & A Femme Fatale
-
DVD Tuesday: Cruise, Cookie & ET!
-
-
DVD Tuesday – Oprah, Tupac & A Pack of Funny Ladies
-
Man resigns bird sanctuary post; new executive director named
-
Bird sanctuary suspends director over lewd conduct charges